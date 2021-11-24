Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.6°C Dublin

Minister opens ASD unit in Tinahely National School

Minister Simon Harris with the management team: Siofra Gallagher, Debbie Byrne and Catherine Barrett. Expand
Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon while Principal Siofra Gallagher looks on. Expand
Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon. Expand
Minister Simon Harris, Mel Mc Loughlin ( Architect ), Siofra Gallagher ( Principal ) and Tom Nolan ( Building Contractor ) Expand
Minister Harris with Staff and Members of the Board Of Management Expand
Stephnie Nolan, Minister Simon Harris and Siofra Gallagher ( Principal ) Expand
Maisy Fitzgerald, Noah Hennessy and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Principal, Siofra Gallagher Expand
Maisy Fitzgerald spoke for the pupils. Expand
Minister Simon Harris plants a tree. Expand
Maisy Fitzgerald and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Minister Simon Harris Expand

Close

Minister Simon Harris with the management team: Siofra Gallagher, Debbie Byrne and Catherine Barrett.

Minister Simon Harris with the management team: Siofra Gallagher, Debbie Byrne and Catherine Barrett.

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon while Principal Siofra Gallagher looks on.

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon while Principal Siofra Gallagher looks on.

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon.

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon.

Minister Simon Harris, Mel Mc Loughlin ( Architect ), Siofra Gallagher ( Principal ) and Tom Nolan ( Building Contractor )

Minister Simon Harris, Mel Mc Loughlin ( Architect ), Siofra Gallagher ( Principal ) and Tom Nolan ( Building Contractor )

Minister Harris with Staff and Members of the Board Of Management

Minister Harris with Staff and Members of the Board Of Management

Stephnie Nolan, Minister Simon Harris and Siofra Gallagher ( Principal )

Stephnie Nolan, Minister Simon Harris and Siofra Gallagher ( Principal )

Maisy Fitzgerald, Noah Hennessy and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Principal, Siofra Gallagher

Maisy Fitzgerald, Noah Hennessy and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Principal, Siofra Gallagher

Maisy Fitzgerald spoke for the pupils.

Maisy Fitzgerald spoke for the pupils.

Minister Simon Harris plants a tree.

Minister Simon Harris plants a tree.

Maisy Fitzgerald and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Minister Simon Harris

Maisy Fitzgerald and Sinead Whelan make a presentation to Minister Simon Harris

/

Minister Simon Harris with the management team: Siofra Gallagher, Debbie Byrne and Catherine Barrett.

wicklowpeople

Richard Clune

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has officially opened the new ASD unit at Tinahely National School.

The opening had been postponed for a year due to Covid regulations.

Minister Harris said: “I am delighted to be able to finally officially open Tinahely National School’s ASD unit.

“Tinahely National School has a deserved reputation for being inclusive, promoting a culture of acceptance and celebration of difference.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

“The school has been very proactive in Special Educational Provision. The new ASD unit has been open since November 2020 with Ms Gahan and Ms O’Byrne teaching classes along with the support of Louise, Amy and Dina

“I know from my own family’s experience the need for strong special education supports and I am delighted to see Tinhely National School’s ASD unit finally come to fruition.

“I always like coming to Tinahely National School. The school has a remarkable number of enterprising initiatives including the school garden, pupils making soups and juices in the school kitchen and selling left over produce at pop up shops.

“I would like to pay tribute to Ms Gallagher and all the team at Tinahely National School for the work they do and their commitment to inclusivity.”

Fr Raymond Gahan, PP blessed the building.

Privacy