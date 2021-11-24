Minister opens ASD unit in Tinahely National School

Minister Harris with Staff and Members of the Board Of Management

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon.

Donnacha Doran gets a little help from Minister Harris to cut the ribbon while Principal Siofra Gallagher looks on.

Minister Simon Harris with the management team: Siofra Gallagher, Debbie Byrne and Catherine Barrett.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has officially opened the new ASD unit at Tinahely National School.

The opening had been postponed for a year due to Covid regulations.

Minister Harris said: “I am delighted to be able to finally officially open Tinahely National School’s ASD unit.

“Tinahely National School has a deserved reputation for being inclusive, promoting a culture of acceptance and celebration of difference.

“The school has been very proactive in Special Educational Provision. The new ASD unit has been open since November 2020 with Ms Gahan and Ms O’Byrne teaching classes along with the support of Louise, Amy and Dina

“I know from my own family’s experience the need for strong special education supports and I am delighted to see Tinhely National School’s ASD unit finally come to fruition.

“I always like coming to Tinahely National School. The school has a remarkable number of enterprising initiatives including the school garden, pupils making soups and juices in the school kitchen and selling left over produce at pop up shops.

“I would like to pay tribute to Ms Gallagher and all the team at Tinahely National School for the work they do and their commitment to inclusivity.”

Fr Raymond Gahan, PP blessed the building.