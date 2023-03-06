Minister Mary Butler launches new strategy at Carnew Community Care

Some of the attendance pictured at the launch of the Carnew Community Care CLG Strategic Plan 2022-2025 in the Carnew Community Care on Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Mary Butler TD and Anne Kavanagh (manager) taking a spin in the tricycle driving by Denise O'Shea (Wicklow Sports Partnership) during the launch of the Carnew Community Care CLG Strategic Plan 2022-2025 on Monday. Looking on were Senator Pat Casey and Cllr John Mullen (Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District). Pic: Jim Campbell

Mary Butler TD, Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People admiring the pieces of art at the Carnew Community Care. Pic: Jim Campbell

Senator Pat Casey, Mary Butler TD, Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People and Cllr John Mullen (Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District) pictured at the launch of the Carnew Community Care CLG Strategic Plan 2022-2025 on Monday. Photo: Jim Campbell

Residents, day members and groups at Carnew Community Care were delighted to welcome Minister for Mental Health and Older Mary Butler TD to Carnew last month to launch a new three-year strategy at the centre.

During her visit to the Day Centre, Minister Butler met with Chairperson Fr. Casey and other members of the board, including the Centre Manager, Anne Kavanagh, HSE Centre Nurse, Rena Byrne, Cllr John Mullen, Senator Pat Casey and Pat Brennan, Hon. Secretary.

Attendees at the meeting stressed to the Minister that Carnew Community Care is embedded in the community and that it lends significant social and financial supports. Future housing needs were discussed, as well as the benefits of a day care centre where a nurse provides supports to enable people to remain independent for as long as possible.

Members also highlighted the €5,000 towards energy costs they had received, saying that it was welcomed, but that there was a continued need for additional funding.

Minister Butler was said to be impressed with the model of community managed residential and day care for older people employed there, as well as the wonderfully creative activities taking place at the centre – with services such as meals on wheels, laundry, chiropody and bathing offered there.

The Minister visited one resident’s house and saw first hand the work being completed under Housing Adaption Grants for Older People (and being managed by Wicklow County Council) before making a brief stop at the centre’s charity shop, where she commented on the pleasant layout and merchandising, and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and hard work.

The Minister then launched Carnew Community Care’s three-year strategic plan entitled ‘Moving Forward After the COVID Emergency’. Speaking at the launch, Minister Burke said: “We need to recognise the invaluable contribution that older people make to our families and communities, economy and society. Older people are never a burden, but are an opportunity.”

Siobhan Geoghegan, who consulted on the strategy, commented: “She was very impressed with community commitment at Carnew Community Care and the resilience of its older people”.

Centre Manager, Anne Kavanagh outlined the themes of the strategy, stressing the value of staff, CE team and volunteers.

Anne also spoke about the support of the HSE, the DSP and Wicklow County Council, saying: “Without these supports and the continued good will in the community the organisation could not succeed. A big thank you the Community Foundation of Ireland Respond and Adapt fund for providing the funds that made the strategy possible.”

Pat Brennan concluded the launch by thanking everyone who was present and all those who continually support Carnew Community Care.

Before departing, Minister Butler was treated to a spin on the centre’s new trishaw. The trishaw is part-funded by Wicklow County Council and supported by the DRCD through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme