Minister Harris visits Bray National Learning Centre

Minister Simon Harris paid a visit to the Bray National Learning Network last Friday, July 15 to meet with the users of the service who are gaining skills that will help them gain employment or ready them for further education.

Bray National Learning Network caters to students who have had an accident, illness or injury and those with disabilities to give them practical, job-seeking skills that they can use to enhance their chances of jobs in the future.

The charity boasts a one hundred percent employment rate of their graduates with some moving on to the Trinity Access programme and Bray Institute of Further Education among others.

Minister Harris was shown around the facilities and made sure to speak with every student about what they learn and what they hope to do in the future once they complete their courses.

The Minister was also given a tour of the charity’s hall of frames by Colette O’Loan, which displays past students who used the Bray National Learning Network and have since gone into paid employment.

Those within Bray National Learning Network saw Minister Harris’ visit as a positive for the students and were adamant about making the Minister’s visit student focussed.

“It was fantastic for Minister Harris to take the time out of his day to come and meet with the students and staff, and for the students themselves to talk to the Minister about their career journey, progression and hopes for the future,” said Bray National Learning Network’s Shay Hiney.

Minister Harris has praised the work and commitment of the staff in Bray National Learning Network, highlighting the need for facilities such as these to ensure everyone has equal access to employment and education.

The Minister also saw the visit as a day of learning for his future plans as Minister for Further and Higher Education, seeing what Bray National Learning Network as a template for inclusion.

“As Minister for Further and Higher Education a key priority for me is to expand the range of education and training options. The vocational skills programme at the Bray NLN is an excellent example of this, catering for students aged 16 to 22,” said Minister Harris.

“I am passionately committed to inclusion and today’s visit was not only an opportunity for me to express my gratitude for all that the Bray NLN does, but also to learn best practice as to how inclusion in education can be promoted elsewhere.”