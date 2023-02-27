Minister Harris turns the sod for Dominican College Wicklow’s new development

JUSTICE Minister Simon Harris paid a visit to the Dominican College on Friday to turn the sod on the school’s new Science and Technology building.

The school’s sports captains also brought the Wicklow TD on a tour of the upgraded hockey pitch, which was funded under the Government’s Sports Capital Programme.

Speaking about his visit, Minister Harris said: “I am delighted to have had the opportunity to visit Dominican College and speak with the school’s staff and students today. Being able to turn the sod on the school’s new development is a privilege and I am glad to see all the effort over the past number of months start to bear fruits.

"The school’s new Science and Technology building will be a fantastic asset to the school and its students, and I know that it is an asset that will not be wasted.”

He was also impressed by the new hockey pitch.

“The Sports Capital Programme was aimed directly at improving facilities such as these at Dominican College and enabling young people and communities to further develop their sporting skills and abilities.

"I can’t think of any other County with more deserving sportspeople than our home of Wicklow, and I am sure that the Sports Capital Programme, and others like it will be a boon to the development of Wicklow’s current and future athletes.”

He went on to thank the school’s diversity team for working actively towards establishing an inclusive environment

“My own Department of Further and Higher Education has an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit which is dedicated towards ensuring that people of all backgrounds have access to the same opportunities, and that students are rewarded for their ambition, hard work, and talent, rather than due to the circumstances of their upbringing.”

“Diversity is one of our nation’s strengths, and I want our schools to reflect the open and welcoming reputation which our people are so famous for.

"I am proud to see that Dominican College have really taken this message to heart, as has been made clear to me today, with 19 different cultural identities and seven faith denominations and no faith denominations, diversity is truly incorporated in every part of this school.”