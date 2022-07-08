Minister Harris launches five-year Craft Strategy for Wicklow

Minister Harris during his visit to Russborough House for the launch of the Wicklow Craft Strategy.

MINISTER for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD launched Wicklow’s Craft Strategy at Russborough House on Friday.

The five-year strategy was developed with the aim of creating a sustainable craft economy within the county and actively encouraging the awareness, training, development and growth of craft in County Wicklow.

Following an open tender, County Wicklow Partnership appointed Arts Leaders Associates, a Wicklow-based creative consultancy, to research and deliver the craft strategy.

Speaking at Russborough House during the launch, Minister Harris said: “A number of years ago, the Craft Sector in Wicklow was identified by County Wicklow Partnership, Wicklow County Council and Wicklow’s Local Enterprise Office as being a sector in need of support. Given the wide variety of skills of craft practitioners in County Wicklow, the Partnership and Local Enterprise Office set out to put in place a supportive framework to build on the strengths of Wicklow’s Craft Economy.

“The Craft Strategy launched today is informed by the extensive consultation carried out by Arts Leaders Associates and I want to thank the team for their work.

“While Wicklow has a vibrant, diverse and high-quality craft sector, the consultative work in preparation for the strategy identified the sector to be misunderstood and fractured, with precarious working conditions for many craft practitioners, and a lack of suitable workspaces, retail opportunities, visibility and support networks.

“It is estimated that there are around 400 active craft practitioners in the county working across a diverse range of techniques, traditions, approaches and raw materials.”

The strategy covers a broad range of topics and was informed by in-depth engagement with craft makers, designers and craft consumers from all over the County.

Minister Harris added: “The five-year strategy proposes five strategic priorities, and these include a network of Craft Clusters, a county-wide Craft Trail, a new brand for craft and design in Wicklow and the appointment of a Craft Liaison Officer.

“As Minister for Further Education and Training I am delighted to see the proposal in respect of a new Education, Training and Development programme for the craft sector to build on its strengths. I am delighted to lend my support to this initiative and I believe the strategy will not only build on the strengths of our craft sector but also complement and enhance our other strengths in County Wicklow in tourism, recreation and hospitality.”