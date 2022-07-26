Minister Harris joins IFA Farm Safety week launch in Newtownmountkennedy

Minister Simon Harris and Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, listening intently to a safety demonstration at Tom Shortt's farm.

Minister Simon Harris gets a memento of his time with the geese at the Wicklow IFA Farm Safety event to mark Farm Safety Week 2022. Photo: Myles Carroll

MINISTER Simon Harris TD joined his colleague Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon TD for the launch of IFA Farm Safety Week in Newtownmountkennedy.

The launch kick-starts a week of events shining a spotlight on farm safety and encouraging farmers to join the challenge to make one change during Farm Safety Week to make their farm a safer place to work and live.

Minister Harris said: “This week is IFA farm safety week and I joined with the Wicklow IFA and my colleague Minister Martin Heydon TD and the launch of this important campaign at Tom Shortt’s farm in Newtownmountkennedy.

“It was good to meet with IFA President Tim Cullinan at the event. It is important that government engage with our farming community and to work together on challenges and opportunities. Farming and food production play a vital role in our county’s local economy and community. I would like to thank the Shortt family in Newtownmountkennedy for hosting the event and Tom Byrne and all the IFA team in County Wicklow”.

Farm Safety Week is an annual event in the IFA calendar. Vehicles and machinery account for 50 per cent of farm deaths, with the elderly and children at increased risk. Prevention, training, maintenance and safe work practices are essential to good working practice.

Minister Harris concluded: “The IFA also has their own Farm Safety Hub for members in addition to the resources provided by the Health and Safety Authority and I would encourage everyone who works in a farming environment to utilise it.”