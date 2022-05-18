Minister Harris commends west Wicklow pool campaign for their progress to date during tour of area

MINISTER for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris visited Blessington Community College and Lacken-Kilbride GFC as part of a tour of west Wicklow on Friday.

He also met with Deirdre McCormack of the Pool for West Wicklow committee, accompanied by Councillors Edward Timmins and Avril Cronin, where he heard about plans for a pop-up pool to come to Blessington in the autumn.

Minister Harris said: “I have been a supporter of the Pool for West Wicklow Campaign since the beginning and it is great to see tangible progress being made. Not only is Swim Ireland now supporting the campaign, but the new Wicklow County Development Plan will have very clear objectives for a delivery of a municipal pool in West Wicklow.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm that the Council will fund the erection of a ‘pop up pool’ in Blessington and I want to commend the campaign team for their progress to date. The pool campaign can be assured of my continued whole hearted support.”

Minister Harris also discussed the future plans for the Council owned site at Burgage More near the Avon for a new Sports Complex.

He added: “The Council intends to open the public consultation on their plans for the site at Burgage More near the Avon for a new Sports Complex. At present the draft masterplan is with consultants and they are now awaiting the final environmental assessments before they put their draft plan out to public consultation.”

Minister Harris also met with students from Blessington Community College to discuss Further and Higher Education and Apprenticeship options for students after they finish school.

Minister Harris said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet students before their Leaving Cert to emphasise there are many routes to the career of their choice. For too long in this country the discussion has been about what points you can get rather than what you would like to do. There are a range of Further Education and Apprenticeship options open to school leavers and I encouraged students to look at these when considering their next steps in life”

Minister Harris also met with school principal Kieran Burke to discuss the redevelopment of the school and its expansion.

“I updated the principal on the timeline for the delivery of the new buildings for Blessington Community College’s ASD Unit. The delivery of Special Education Provision in West Wicklow at post primary level is a key priority for me and Blessington Community College has been anxious to have the accommodation in place so they can enrol students in their ASD unit for 2022-23.

“Mr Burke also gave me a tour of the school site and we discussed the need for the school to expand to a 1000 student capacity to cater for the area’s growing population. I am supporting the school in their efforts to redevelop and modernise the campus to ensure Blessington Community College has the accommodation it deserves and caters for local demand in the years ahead”.

Minister Harris also visited Lacken-Kilbride GFC where he met with Club Chairman Diarmud Haughian, Jim Ruttle and committee members.

Minister Harris is supporting the Club’s application to the Sports Capital Programme for funding. He examined the clubs plans for a walking track, playground, all-weather pitch and dressing rooms.

He also talked to Carmel Cashin and Andra Johnston in Brew 21 in Blessington Main Street to discuss the need for Blessington Women’s Shed to secure a permanent home.