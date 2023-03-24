Minister Harris calls overhaul of Ashford town infrastructure plan

MINISTER Simon Harris is encouraging Wicklow County Council to develop and submit an overhaul plan to the National Transport Authority (NTA) for Ashford’s traffic, parking and pedestrian facilities.

A spokesperson for the NTA has advised Minister Harris that the NTA’s “preference is that funding is being provided to deliver against an overall plan, rather than isolated, individual projects”.

The NTA spokesperson also said they would “welcome an overall plan for Ashford against which funding of sustainable transport (walking, cycling, public transport) projects, which is within the scope of NTA funding, can be considered”.

Having opened the discussion with the NTA, Minister Harris says the ball is now in Wicklow County County Council’s court and that he would urge them to put together an improvement plan.

He said: “For too long a reactionary and piecemeal approach has been taken in maintaining our public infrastructure, and I will keep working until this is changed.

“I have been in close contact with many people across Ashford on this, and I know how much this investment would be welcomed. I want to encourage Wicklow County Council to evaluate the need for such a plan in Ashford and the establishment of a comprehensive approach to the infrastructure that holds our county together.”