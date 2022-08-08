Minister Harris announces funding for repairs of Bray Institute of Further Education buildings

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has announced that funding has been granted for the Bray Institute for Further Education to make vital repairs to their ageing buildings.

BIFE, a constituent Institute of the Kildare/Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB), is located on Novara Avenue on a six acre site and has more than 1,200 learners studying at Degree, Diploma and Certificate level. With a further 3,000 learners signed up for part-time courses it’s the largest college of further education in the South East Region of Ireland and it is due to be rebuilt. In the meantime, funding is now available for remedial works.

“The Bray Institute for Further Education’s existing buildings are quite old and in need of substantial repair,” said Minister Harris.

“The funding I have announced is towards the replacement of the roof and the erection of new security fencing to prevent trespass on the campus.”

He added: “BIFE is a critical part of Wicklow’s Education and Training Infrastructure. As part of the modernisation of Ireland’s Further Education and Training (FET) colleges, will in due course be rebuilt as “a FET campus of the Future”.

“Today’s funding announcement is towards immediate remedial works and I look forward to supporting BIFE in the next stages of its ambitious plans for redevelopment and expansion.”