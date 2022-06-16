Minister Donnelly pledges to keep new 1,000 pupil Greystones school on track to open in 2024

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he will be ‘working hard’ to ensure that a project to build a new 1,000 pupil post-primary school in Greystones, Co Wicklow will open as planned in September 2024.

Developers Cairn Homes announced last Wednesday that they have signed contracts with the Department of Education for the sale of an 11.5 acre site on the edge of the town.

It will become the home of Greystones Community College, which opened in temporary premises in August 2020 and has been based on the grounds of Eire Óg club.

Following a tender process, the Department of Education plans to start building the new school in 2023.

The provision of schools to serve the town and its hinterland has been playing catch up with rapid population growth in the area,

The new school will be adjacent to Cairn’s Hawkins Wood residential development, which is currently under construction, and its completed Glenheron development.

The initial sale of the land to the Department was announced in January 2021 but it was subject to Cairn getting full planning permission

Wicklow County Council recently granted full planning permission for the school, which was designed by Cairn in conjunction with the Department.

Minister Donnelly said: “This is fantastic news for everyone involved in the school because it opens the way to get the school built. The next step will be to get a contractor on site and to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible.

“The original timeline was for the new school to be open for September of next year, but the reality is it is likely to be September 2024.

The Minister added: “The design of the new school has been in such a way as to allow for the possibility of a rapid build, which means it can be completed within 18 months.

“It is likely a design team will be appointed by December with a start date in January of next year. It is vital the school build stays on schedule and the deadlines are met which is something I will be working hard to make sure happens.”

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore, added: “It has been a long and difficult journey for the school and I have been in touch with the Principal, teachers, staff and parents for many years as they campaigned to move this project along. Students have been waiting a long time to work in permanent, fitted classrooms.

“However, demand for school places in the area continues to rise and so I am urging the Department to move as soon as possible with the tendering process so that building can begin quickly.

“I hope that there are no unnecessary delays as the project progresses and will be keeping in touch with the school throughout tendering to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.”

A Cairn spokesperson said that the company’s involvement with the site ended at the grant of planning permission and the construction of the school was a matter for the department.

The site is fully-serviced and the proposed new school will include 57 classrooms, a 1,000sq metre PE hall and gym and six outdoor hard play court areas. The new school will have the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 students .

Greystones Community College is a multi-denominational school, operating under the patronage of Kildare Wicklow Education. Greystones Community College now caters for more than 300 students.

Principal Ruairi Farrell said the last number of years had presented many challenges operating in temporary accommodation, and students, parents and staff at the school welcomed the clarity on the school’s future accommodation.

“Our students deserve access to state of the art facilities. School management look forward to continuing to working collaboratively with the Department of Education and KWETB to make our permanent school building a speedy reality,” he said

They looked forward to the development of the building being fast tracked so that the school can cater for the unprecedented demand for places, he added.