MEP Grace O'Sullivan visits Wicklow constituents

The MEP and former Greenpeace activist Grace O’Sullivan has visited Greystones, Delgany, Kilcoole, Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy and Blessington this September with a message that Europe is more important than ever.

When first elected to the European Parliament in 2019, Brexit was the main challenge ahead for the European Union. Speaking at a public meeting in Delgany the MEP said: “Little did we know what was to come. A pandemic, a war in Europe and an ever worsening climate crisis have added to the concerns of constituents here in Wicklow.”

Ms O’Sullivan is now halfway through her term as an MEP and is aiming to reach all corners of the Ireland South constituency, 12 counties in total, with updates on her work in Europe.

Before entering political life in 2014 she worked for 20 years with Greenpeace International. She spent 10 years aboard ships. Her most well-known encounter was a protest against nuclear testing in the South Pacific when her ship, the Rainbow Warrior, was bombed by the French Secret Service.

She was elected to Seanad Éireann in 2016. A 2019 run for Europe saw her elected as part of the Green Party group. Ms O’Sullivan’s previous visit to Wicklow was in the midst of this election campaign, and due to Covid, a long-awaited return has only come about now.

The MEP said: “I’ve been engaging with members of the public all across the constituency. But there really is no comparison to meeting with people on the ground, hearing about their work in the community, and sharing the work of the European Parliament, which can often seem so far away from people's daily lives.”

Ms O’Sullivan credits some of her election success to young people and students who may not have even been of voting age. In prioritising engagement with these groups she visited St. David’s Holy Faith Secondary School and Temple Carrig School in Greystones during her visit.

Ms O’Sullivan said: “It has too often been the case that politicians disappear to Brussels and are not heard from until they are campaigning again five years later. That means they can sometimes become out of touch, and that’s not the type of politics I want to be practicing.”

She was accompanied by Cllr. Lourda Scott, who facilitated many of the meetings, and plans to return to other towns in Wicklow in the near future.