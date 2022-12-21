Men get on the move with fun new fitness group in Carnew

John Foley, Jimmy Barnes, Tom Ryan, Syl McEvoy, Mark Veale, Garry Byrne, Nathan Clemts, Tom Thornton and Adrian Byrne at Carnew Emmets GAA Club for the Men on the Move programme.

Adrian Byrne, Mark Veale, Jimmy Barnes, Gerry Byrne, Tom Ryan, Nathan Clements, John Foley, Syl McEvoy and Tom Thornton at Carnew Emmets GAA Club for the Men on the Move fitness programme that runs every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 11am.

On a cold December morning in Carnew Emmets GAA Club the sounds of hearty laughter could be heard coming from the meeting room upstairs in the recently renovated clubhouse.

On further investigation the sources of the laughter were found to be a small group of men of various ages, who were being put through their paces by fitness instructor Tom Thornton.

It was all part of the Men on the Move physical activity programme that is being delivered twice a week by Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership in conjunction with the HSE.

On Mondays and Thursdays this group of men come together from 10am to 11am to, as the laughter suggests, have fun, get active and improve their fitness levels, and without a doubt, it looks to be a complete tonic for those who are taking part.

And, as the men told this reporter, they’d love to see more men joining up to grow this group and to provide an outlet and place where everyone can feel welcome.

The key information is that you don’t need to be fit to take part; the physical activity sessions are structured so that you can find the appropriate level.

“Men on the Move is not about strength or ability; it is about improving your mobility,” said one of the men enjoying his exercises.

“Come along and challenge yourself, give it a try. It is a different experience for everybody,” he added.

This programme is instructor led and supports men to begin their journey to reconnect with themselves via a safe and non-judgmental environment.

What do you need to wear? Wear a tracksuit/jogging bottoms and a t-shirt/sweatshirt. Wear trainers/runners to all sessions. Bring a bottle of water to all sessions.

“Most of us need to be fit to get through daily life with ease. This type of fitness is called functional fitness,” said instructor Tom Thornton.

“The components of functional fitness are muscle strength, joint mobility, aerobic fitness and stretching muscle strength.

“Here are some strength exercises that can be done on a daily basis to help build your muscle strength: squats, lunges, high knees, press ups, front raise, side raise, overhead raise,” he added.

This really wholesome and healthy course is part of the Winter Initiative programme that is encouraging all to stay active this winter.

For more up-to-date information follow Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership on Facebook www.facebook.com/wicklowlocalsportspartnership and Instagram activewicklow.

Men on the Move sessions take place every Monday at 10 am and Thursday at 10 am for one hour at Carnew GAA Complex. Starting date is Monday, January 9, 2023, for an eight-week course.

The cost is €40 as it is part funded by the Healthy Ireland Community Fund.

Men on the Move could be the best move you ever make to increase your fitness. Get up! Get out! Get moving!

’The great thing about the Men on the Move programme is the participants are being active, improving their fitness and the important thing is they are having fun while doing it,” said Community Sports Development Officer Denise O’Shea.

“Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership would like to expand the programme to other communities around the county.

“If you are interested in bringing Men on the Move to your area, please contact Community Sports Development Officer Denise O’Shea on wicklowlsp@wicklowcoco.ie or call me on 087 966 9634,” she added.