Maternal mental health supports in Wicklow highlighted

Meadhbh Cahill, Sláintecare Healthy Communities Local Development Officer; Fionnuala Curry, Co-ordinator Co. Wicklow Children and Young People’s Services Committee; Lorraine Dunne, Healthy Ireland Co-ordinator; Aisling Hubbard, Co-ordinator Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership and Denise O’Shea, Sport Development Officer Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership.

COUNTY Wicklow Children and Young People’s Services Committee, Healthy Wicklow, Sláintecare Healthy Communities and Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership came together to raise awareness of maternal mental health across the county.

World Maternal Mental Health Day took place on Wednesday, May 3. It is an international campaign dedicated to talking about mental health problems during and up to one year after pregnancy.

One of the key messages of the campaign is to Let’s Break the Silence – it’s time to start a conversation about maternal mental health and in the process reduce stigma.

Fionnuala Curry, Co-ordinator, County Wicklow Children and Young People’s Services Committee, said: “The Minding Me group are working to break the silence and raise awareness of an issue that affects one-in-five women during or after the birth of their babies. We want women, their partners and families to know that they are not alone, help is available, and they can access a range of resources on www.parentingsupport.ie/mmh”.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, stated: “It’s important that as many people as possible are aware of maternal mental health and the supports and services that are available.”

Michael Nicholson, Director of Service, Wicklow County Council, expressed his support for the campaign saying: “By raising public awareness it helps spread the campaign’s messages across the County.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Cllr Tommy Annesley, added: “Maternal mental health is everybody’s business and this campaign advocates for women affected.”