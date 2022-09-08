Mark ‘Cappy’ Caplice makes international waves with Grammy project

Mark Caplice, a multi award winning songwriter, artist and producer from Baltinglass has been commissioned by the Recording Academy (The Grammys) in the United States to be part of a brand-new series called ‘Re-Imagined at home’.

The series aims to meld the legacy of the GRAMMY’s with the present, by inviting a select list of contemporary artists to reveal how they were personally influenced by past Grammy winning songs.

Mark, the only Irish artist to be given the honour, chose to do Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’. His haunting and melancholic spin on the rock classic has already been shared by over 2.5 million people.

Mark said: “It’s the honour of a lifetime to work with the Academy as I’ve always looked to them as being a guiding light for the craft of song writing.

“I have studied Grammy winning songs for many years and to be recognised and trusted by the Academy to recreate one of their classics is something I’ll never forget.”

Mark’s own work has been heard by over 200 million people across the world and has featured in the top 10 Billboard chart, hit Netflix series Firefly Lane, and the Eurovision finals.

Mark has also won a coveted Golden Gramophone and, in 2020, he became an unlikely overnight success in Russia. A song he penned spent 20 weeks in their charts, and he later won Song of the Year in Russia.

Mark continued his upward trajectory after releasing two singles under his own name. The lead single “Catch a Tear” (video captured by Jay Boland from Kodaline) received extensive radio play across Ireland and the UK, and paved the way for a sold-out tour of Ireland, the UK and Germany.

Throughout 2022 Mark has been performing all across Ireland, sharing big stages with Jack O’Rourke, Roisin O, Mundy, the Hot House Flowers and more.

His latest release “All in your Head” features Rick Jupp from Elbow and the Booka Brass band from Ireland and he also has plans to release his first album in 2023. Indeed, with all eyes on his recent Grammy performance, the sky’s the limit for Mark.

Speaking about Mark’s chilling interpretation of The Fleetwood Mac classic, Grammy.com said: “Caplice's smooth, honeyed vocals lend extra weight and emotional power to his version of the song, but at the heart of his performance is a piano line that, from the very first bars of the song, sets a sombre and dramatic tone that perfectly harmonizes with the aesthetic of the original.”

Mark will join well known Irish artist Ryan Sheridan as special guest on his upcoming Irish tour later this month.