Marina developers to be invited to Greystones meeting over ongoing access issues at harbour

Marina developers Sispar will be invited to a meeting of Greystones Municipal District to continue to try to resolve issues around access for fishermen.

District administrator Myra Porter told members at their recent meeting that Merlin Ovington of Wicklow County Council is still waiting for information to be able to provide a report.

Ms Porter said that there have been ongoing meetings on several occasions.

No resolution has been found for berthing, but they are still continuing to offload their catch and berth at the marina when they need to.

Ms Porter also told members that harbour operators intend to instal gates on the northern breakwater. “They will be open 90 per cent of the time and closed for safety reasons during inclement weather or on any other occasions for health and safety concerns.

“We were just made aware of this in recent days,” said Ms Porter.

Cllr Jody Neary said that she is sad to hear there is still no conclusion to the fishermen dispute.

She said that the barriers could ultimately end up being closed a lot more than 10 per cent of the time.

Cllr Neary also asked about plans for a drinking fountain at the harbour. Engineer Ruairí O’Hanlon said that one has been purchased and they are looking into arranging a water connection.

Cllr Tom Fortune said that the fisherman issue has “become a soap opera”.

“ARup were to look at a solution and I haven’t got official feedback but I’m led to understand that what they were looking at isn’t feasible,” he said.

“It seems to me that what is really needed a repeat of meeting we had at Clermont,” he said.

He said it doesn’t matter to him whether it takes place in public or private.

“We need to do something, it’s grossly unfair on the fishermen.”

He said that there is a sauna now in place in the marina area. “It looks peculiar. I’m curious as to how it came about,” he said.

He wondered who would control the gates, and why they would be in place. “Things are out of control in more ways than one,” said Cllr Fortune.

Cllr Gerry Walsh referred to the gates and said that there was supposed to be a plan in place of speaking to schools to discourage dangerous behaviour such as jumping off the pier in the path of boats.

Ms Porter said that she has sought an update on a meeting with stakeholders.

She said on the sauna, that Sispar had agreed to it but apparently it is in the wrong place.

Cllr Mags Crean said that a further meeting regarding the fishermen should be public as it is a question of public interest.

She said that rumours and misinformation came out after the last meeting, held in private.

Cllr Derek Mitchell said that residents should be involved in any future meetings.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Lourda Scott said that it is disappointing no to have an update regarding the fishermen.

On the jumping into the north pier, she said that a meeting needs to take place involving stakeholders, as summer will be back “before we know it”.

She expressed concern about blocking the pier with a gate.