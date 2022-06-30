Manager of SUAS Project visits Teagasc Sheep Open Day in Athenry

THE SUAS Pilot Project was present at the recent Teagasc Sheep Open Day held at Athenry, with Project Manager Declan Byrne on hand to share advice and insights on the various aspects of the Project, including its training programme and its many initiatives that have been underway across the Wicklow and Dublin Uplands since 2018.

The variety of vegetation management implemented across a variety of upland habitats as part of the SUAS Project proved of particular interest at the Sheep Open Day. The emphasis the Project places on conservation grazing management practises within the uplands also provide popular, particularly how the practises greatly assist with improving habitat quality and ensures the overall biodiversity health of the uplands.

The SUAS Project stand also featured information boards and also exhibited some of the more portable tools and equipment related to vegetation management of bracken and heather, controlled burning and other initiatives being delivered by the project across the 25 sites participating in the five-year project funded by the European Innovation Partnership (EIP-Agri) scheme.