Man stabbed to death in quiet village cul-de-sac is named locally

THE man fatally stabbed in the small village of Ballyconnell on Thursday evening has been named locally as Juris Viktorovs who was originally from Lithuania.

The emergency services were called to a house at 8.15 p.m. and 36-year-old Mr Viktorovs was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s were arrested and interviewed at garda stations in Bray and Baltinglass.

Gardaí believe there were a number of other people in the house during the stabbing, which occurred in a quiet cul-de-sac featuring eight houses.

The victim had previously lived in an address in Tullow, Co Carlow.

The body remained at the scene overnight in preparation for a preliminary examination carried out by a pathologist. It was removed at 2 p.m. on Friday for a full post mortem examination at Naas General Hospital..

A Garda spokesperson said; “Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell on Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 8.15 p.m. and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available. Similarly, any road user who was travelling in the area and who may have camera or dash cam footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”