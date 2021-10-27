Man rescued near Wicklow Head after choppy waters caused his kayak to capsize

THE Wicklow RNLI Inshore crew rescued a man from choppy waters on Monday afternoon after his kayak capsized off Wicklow Head.

The Inshore lifeboat, under the command of helm Alan Goucher and two volunteer crew, launched at 4:25 p.m. after a member of the public spotted the kayaker in difficulty and contacted the Gardai.

The kayaker had left Wicklow Harbour earlier in the afternoon and was due to travel south along the coast. However, tidal conditions and rough sea at Wicklow Head caused the kayak to capsize and he was thrown into the water. The man managed to swim towards a cliff located under Wicklow Head Lighthouse and then climbed five feet above the waterline to wait for help to arrive.

The inshore RNLI crew arrived on the scene four minutes later and located the man. He was brought onto the lifeboat and landed safely ashore.

Speaking after the call out Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “The casualty was fortunate to have been spotted by walkers at Wicklow Head, he was shaken after his ordeal but required no medical attention. We urge anyone going afloat to always carry a means for calling for help and if they get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

The crew involved in the rescue were Helm Alan Goucher, Lisa O’Reilly and John Stapleton.