Man in his 30s dies in two vehicle crash in Wicklow

A man in his 30s has died in a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a bus that occurred at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, December 27, on the M11 at Ballynabarney, Wicklow.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries was reported during the course of this collision.

The main M11 Southbound lane between Junction 16 and 17 is currently closed with local diversions in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.