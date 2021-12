Gardaí in Bray investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death of a woman aged in her 40s at a domestic dwelling in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, on Friday, December 24, have charged a man.

The man in his 40s has been charged following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions and he is due to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday, December 26, at 1.30p.m.

Investigations are ongoing.