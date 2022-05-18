Man detained for questioning after pedestrian struck by car in Wicklow town suffers serious injuries

A man in his late 30s is being questioned at Wicklow Garda Station after an incident whereby a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car.

At 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday a pedestrian was involved with a collision with a single vehicle at Castle Street in Wicklow town. The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by a National Ambulance Service Crew, before being brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he remains suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the car involved in the collision didn’t remain at the scene and was arrested later the same day at 3 p.m. in Arklow. He is currently being detained and interviewed at Wicklow Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have been travelling in the area during the time of the collision, and who may have a camera, including dash cam footage, are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 67107.