Man charged following incident in Greystones

A man has been charged after an incident in Greystones on Wednesday, June 8.

Gardai were called to the scene of the incident on Church Road, Greystones shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are continuing, but did not give further details. They confirmed an individual has been charged and has appeared before a sitting of Bray District Court.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800 or their local garda station.