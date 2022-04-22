Man arrested over drug seizure in Bray is due before court

GARDAí have charged a man arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and cash following a search of a premises in Bray on Wednesday evening.

The male in his 30s was detained at Blackrock Garda Station and is due to appear before Bray District Court today at 10.30 a.m., charged in relation to the seizures on Wednesday.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara and Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the operation in the Bray area. Methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized at the location. €37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.