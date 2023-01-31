Man arrested in connection with Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne murder released

Paul Byrne's mother, Ashley Dempsey and his partner Martina McQuillan holding up a picture of him.

Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne (20) was last seen alive on July 15, 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght.

A man in his thirties who was arrested and questioned at Baltinglass Garda Station over the murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne has been released without charge.

The remains of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne were discovered in a remote forest at Ballyfolan, Blessington in July of 2010.

The male was arrested on Monday morning in the Dublin area and was taken to Baltinglass Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as amended.

He was released without charge on Tuesday and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The last sighting of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne (20) was on July 15, 2009, at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght. He vanished after getting into a car with two men at the front of his house.

He was reported missing to Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station by his mother on July 16, 2009 and a Missing Persons investigation was undertaken.

His skeletal remains were discovered nearly a year later by a forestry worker. His remains were identified using a DNA profile.

The investigation was subsequently taken over by Gardaí in Baltinglass Garda Station.

The suspect is believed to be from Tallaght and was serving a jail sentence for drug offences when he absconded from prison and went on the run for a number of years before being apprehended over in the UK and returned to jail.

After he completed his sentence, it’s understood that he remained in the UK for a period of time before his arrest in Dublin on Monday morning.

It’s the fifth arrest to take place as part of the murder investigation. A 22-year-old Tallaght man was arrested in June of 2015 but was released from Bray Garda Station without charge. A file was later sent to the DPP but no charges have ever been directed against any of the previous four suspects arrested.