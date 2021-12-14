Man arrested for drugs after CAB search of 16 properties in Wicklow

The searches involved CAB, the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

A MAN aged 30 was arrested on Tuesday after a series of searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) on properties within the Wicklow District.

A total of sixteen premises were searched, consisting of eight residential, two business and six professional premises.

Among the items seized was cocaine with an estimated value of €9,800, cannabis herb with an estimate value of €900, Lidocaine worth €50 and steroids with an estimated value of €100.

Also seized during the searches were two airsoft rifles, €9,100 in cash, documentation in relation to financial accounts and property ownership, mobile phones and electronic storage devices.

A man aged 30 years, was arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84. This male was detained at Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for submission to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The search operation marks a significant development in the CAB investigation into the assets and activities of an individual believed to be involved in organised criminal activity.