Man arrested after drugs and cash seized in Bray

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in Bray on Wednesday evening after drugs valued in excess of €39,000 and €37,450 worth of cash were seized in a search of a premises.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara and Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the operation in the Bray area. Methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized at the location. €37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

A male was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.