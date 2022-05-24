Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Man appears before Arklow court after pedestrian struck by car in Wicklow town

The defendant is back in front of the courts on July 12 at a sitting of Wicklow District Court taking place in Bray. Expand

Close

The defendant is back in front of the courts on July 12 at a sitting of Wicklow District Court taking place in Bray.

The defendant is back in front of the courts on July 12 at a sitting of Wicklow District Court taking place in Bray.

The defendant is back in front of the courts on July 12 at a sitting of Wicklow District Court taking place in Bray.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

A man with an address in Barndarrig has been charged with Endangerment contrary to Section 13 of the Non-fatal Offences against the Persons Act after another male was stuck by a car on Castle Street in Wicklow town.

Glen Murphy, The Hall, Barndarrig was charged on Wednesday at a sitting of Arklow District Court.

He was released on bail under certain conditions, including signing on at Arklow Garda Station and a night-time curfew. The defendant is due back in front of the courts on July 12 at a sitting of Wicklow District Court taking place in Bray.

At 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a single vehicle at Castle Street. The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by a National Ambulance Service Crew, before being brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, suffering from serious injuries. He has since been released.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The driver of the car involved in the collision was arrested later the same day at 3 p.m. in Arklow. He was detained and interviewed at Wicklow Garda Station before appearing before Arklow District Court on Wednesday.

Privacy