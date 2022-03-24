Man (80s) dies following collision in Shankill, Co. Dublin

A man in his 80s has died following a single vehicle car crash in Shankill.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankill, Co. Dublin at around 1.30 p.m. on Thurday, March 24.

The male driver (80s) was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was critically injured in the collision and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Gardai said the road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.