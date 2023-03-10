Man (60s) in critical condition after being hit by car at Wicklow supermarket

Gardai closed off the car park at Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow following an accident on Thursday. Photo: Mick Kelly

A man in his late 60s is in a critical condition at a Dublin hospital after he was hit by a reversing car at Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, that a male pedestrian had been struck by a reversing car at the rear of the popular local supermarket.

The area was soon cordoned off and the store was closed later that afternoon while investigations were carried out. The shop reopened on Friday morning as Wicklow Superintendent Declan McCarthy gave an update on the man’s condition.

He said: “A man is critically ill in hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries, after a vehicular incident involving a driver and a pedestrian at the rear of Pettitt's supermarket. The occupant of the car did not require hospital treatment.”

People in the area have been shocked by the incident, which took place during a busy lunchtime period at the supermarket.

Reacting to the incident, Cllr Peir Leonard echoed the sentiments of many, when saying: “My heart goes out to the family of the gentleman in question and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”