Man (30s) arrested after €195,000 worth of cocaine seized in Wicklow

An estimated €195,000 worth of cocaine and a smaller amount of cannabis were seized by Gardaí in Wicklow on January 22.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized approximately €195,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a raid in Wicklow on Sunday, January 22.

As a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas, Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in the Old Connaught Avenue area of Bray at approximately 4:40pm.

During the course of this search, approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis was seized by Gardaí.

The seized drugs will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.