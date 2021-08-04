Malone family raise over €3,000 for Wicklow Cancer Support

'Team Malone' handing over a cheque of €3,505 to Eileen Earls of Wicklow Cancer Support

THE Malone family from Wicklow town met last Friday at Blainroe to present a cheque to Eileen Earls of Wicklow Cancer Support.

Team Malone set themselves a challenge during the month of May to walk or run 100km, in loving memory of James, who passed away in September 2020.

James loves to run and fitness was played a major role in his life. He achieved his last 5km in May of 2020, just before he got sick.

James had sixteen grandchildren and they played their part by taking up a cycle challenge during May.

The Malone family organised an iDonate page and ended up raising €3,505 for Wicklow Cancer Support.