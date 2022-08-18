Male arrested in connection with serious assault in Arklow

The male in his 40s is being detained at Bray Garda Station.

A man has been arrested today in connection with an assault at a property in Arklow which left the victim with serious head injuries.

The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The injured male, also in his 40s, remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault on Tuesday, August 2, at 2.30 a.m. in the morning after reports of an assault that occurred in Ashfield Estate in Arklow.

A man in his 40s was discovered with wounds to his head. He was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries before being later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.