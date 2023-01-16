Majority of applicants for 36-house affordable purchase scheme in Wicklow town live in the county

OVER 70 per cent of applicants for an affordable housing scheme on the Greenhill Road in Wicklow town hail from County Wicklow.

The scheme was launched on Monday, January 9, and was already over-subscribed within hours of opening.

36 homes were available for purchase, with six two-bedroomed houses open for people with a maximum household income of €68,400, and a further six for those with a maximum household income of €70,843.

Those earning no more than €76,950 could apply for one of 16 three-bedroom terraced homes, and those earning no more than €80,614 were eligible for one of eight three-bedroom homes at the end of the terraces in the complex.

30 per cent of the scheme was reserved for local applicants, while the remaining 70 per cent was open to all, as set out in Government regulations, which has led to some criticism from Councillors.

However, Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, advised that restricting the sale of the properties would have knock-on effects.

“Ideally I would like the threshold increased to 50 per cent for local applicants but I am fully supportive of the scheme,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“I am against calls for Wicklow first and we all saw Donald Trump with his America first campaign and what that caused. There are plenty of Wicklow natives living in other counties because they can’t afford property in Wicklow and we don’t want to exclude them from returning to live in County Wicklow.

“The 30 per cent for locals and 70 per cent open to all is Government legislation anyway, but if we were to say Wicklow first, we would be restricting Wicklow people who may be living in the likes of Cork from applying and availing of an opportunity to move back to their home county. If we were to introduce a Wicklow first rule, then other counties would reciprocate in kind, preventing Wicklow applicants from applying for affordable housing schemes in those counties.

“Over 70 per cent of the applicants for the Greenhill Road development are from Wicklow anyway. Since August I have been engaged with four different cases interested in the scheme, and if they are successful, they will be very happy in their forever home.”

In December Wicklow County Council received approval for two further affordable housing schemes in Baltinglass and Rathnew and will be working alongside the developers in the area to ensure both sites are developed.