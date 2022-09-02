Major upgrade to sewer network in Bray to begin this month

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, is to begin a major project to upgrade the sewer network at Old Connaught in Bray this month.

The project, which is due to begin in the week beginning September 5 will involve the construction of more than 400 metres of new gravity sewerage pipes on Ravenswell Road and Harbour Road Access. Most sewers are gravity sewers, pipes which are angled to allow wastewater to flow downwards using the force of gravity. It means no external energy costs are required.

The first phase of the works at Old Connaught will involve the construction of 200 metres of sewerage pipes along Ravenswell Road. This is due to be completed in November 2022.

The remainder of the works will be delivered in early 2023 following the completion of third party development works planned for the Harbour Road Access over the coming months.

In order for the project to be completed safely, Ravenswell Road footpath along the River Dargle will close on the commencement of works for approximately one month. Diversion routes for pedestrians will be in place and will also be communicated locally.

Where works are underway on the public road, a stop/go traffic light system will be in place. Emergency traffic and access for local residents will be maintained at all times.

Padraig Hanly, Regional Delivery Lead at Irish Water, said: “A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential to support business and social development in the community. These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network and will safeguard the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

Padraig added: “We understand that the works may cause some inconvenience to commuters and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. On behalf of Irish Water, I would like and thank the people of Bray in advance for their support and co-operation.”

The project is being delivered by David Walsh Civil Engineering on behalf of Irish Water. A customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For general updates, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/