Maison Moli moves into former Jim Doyle's pub in Bray

Maison Moli has moved to a new location.

Having started life on the Florence Road as what would become an award-winning café, the business has now relocated to the former Jim Doyle’s pub on Strand Road.

It will operate as a restaurant and bar at its new home.

‘After our first week in our new location on Bray Seafront we're overwhelmed and truly grateful to all those that have supported and visited us at Maison Moli,’ said a spokesperson for the restaurant.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with food until 8 p.m. and a walk-in service rather than taking bookings.

Maison Moli has been awarded ‘Best Hospitality Venue’ by Bray and District Chamber at its Endeavour Awards.

The business adapted to Covid by opening an outdoor area at Bray Golf Club.