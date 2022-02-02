Luisne’s new home set to open

Luisne centre for spirituality is set to open the doors of its ne premises at the Egan Business Centre in Bray on Monday, February 14.

Luisne vacated its former home in Darraghville Convent in Kilcoole in April 2021, following the sale of the historic property.

The centre then temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19 and during its search for a new premises.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “we are delighted to open our doors again after a two-year break due to Covid and our need to re-locate”.

Luisne’s aim since its foundation in 2004 has been to promote holistic well-being on a physical, spiritual and intellectual level through a wide variety of programmes.

New and returning tutors will offer a wide variety of courses and events at Luisne’s new premises in Bray under the general headings of mindfulness/meditation, reflective activities, personal healing/transformation, the arts and natural season celebrations.

Rooms will also be available to rent at Luisne’s new facility in the Egan Business Centre on the Lower Dargle Road, Bray at reasonable rates to tutors and therapists who specialise in courses which enhance well-being. Luisne also welcomes people who wish to volunteer and help with minor tasks e.g. meet and greet attendees of courses and events.

More details and booking information is available at luisne.ie.