LugMna challenge hikes Wicklow to raise more than €42,000 for Women’s Aid

THE LugMna Challenge saw 100 hikers from all over Ireland descend to the Glenmalure Valley to raise funds for the charity Women’s Aid.

The hike is a tough 26km route starting at Glenmalure hiking to Kelly’s lough, a sharp 5km incline to Corrigasleggaun and then on to the summit of Lugnaquilla the highest point in Leinster and back to the starting point Glenmalure.

The annual LugMo hiking event has raised over €200,000 for men’s health since the challenge was first launched eleven years ago. This year, for the first time, the funds raised were in aid of well-known women’s charity Women’s Aid and the event is now called the LugMna Challenge in honour of all the wonderful women who have helped run the event over the years.

Paul Clarke, one of the organisers of the challenge said: "The event itself was by far the worst conditions since the challenge began. -5*c at the of summit of Lugnaquilla 85km wind speeds and nonstop wind driven rain for 7hrs, everyone was soaked to the core. From seasoned hikers to newcomers, all 100 participants battled through the elements and all arrived safely back at the starting point. A great achievement by all involved."

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women's Aid, said: "This is an incredible show of support for Women's Aid and the women we support. It will help us continue to be there for women in their darkest hours and will help many women go on to lead safer, happier lives free from abuse."

The grand total raised by the Lugmna team this year is: €42,345 beating the previous record of last year’s total of €38,400.