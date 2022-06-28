Luggala Estate’s Garech Browne Library goes on loan to Farmleigh

Nuala Canny, Librarian, Benjamin Iveagh Library Farmleigh, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Mary Heffernan, Assistant Principal, Farmleigh House and Estates,Richard Ryan, Browne Family Trustees and Dr Tony Boylan, Browne Family Trustees.

Dr Tony Boylan, Browne Family Trustees, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Katie Morrisroe, Principal Officer, National Historic Properties, Richard Ryan, Browne Family Trustees and Mary Heffernan, Assistant Principal, Farmleigh House and Estate at the OPW announce the loan of the Garech Browne Library and the gift of his sixty-nine horse-drawn carriages to the State at Farmleigh.

THE Office of Public Works, in partnership with the Trustees of the Browne Family Trusts, has announced the long-term loan of the Garech Browne Library from Luggala Estate to Farmleigh.

The library is a substantial and eclectic collection of around twenty thousand books and manuscripts reflecting Garech Browne’s life-long, remarkably wide-ranging interests, including, but not limited to, international literature, art, music, philosophy, religions, history, and horticulture.

Its contents include many precious items of great rarity and of specialised interest. Garech corresponded with many of Ireland’s greatest writers of the twentieth century and there are many signed and dedicated first editions of their works in the collection.

The Farmleigh Estate itself was established by the first Lord Iveagh, Edward Cecil Guinness, great-grandfather of both Benjamin Guinness and of Garech Browne through his mother Oonagh Guinness.

Welcoming the announcement of the long-term loan agreement, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, said: “We are honoured by the trust placed in the OPW to care for and make available Garech Browne’s unique library collection to researchers at Farmleigh library.

"This is the latest example in a long line of significant partnerships we have forged over time at different heritage sites in our care with major cultural institutions, non-profit organisations and private donors and collectors, all in order to preserve and share with the public a rich variety of important collections and legacies.

“I am also delighted to announce that in addition to the long-term loan of the library collection, the Browne Family Trustees have also gifted to the Irish State sixty-nine horse-drawn carriages collected by Garech Browne over the course of his lifetime.

"In order to be able to drive these, Garech obtained an official qualification: a hackney licence, badge number 99 1972/1973. We are very fortunate indeed to be able to conserve and display the carriages for visitors to enjoy in fitting period settings at our wonderful historic properties in Farmleigh Estate, Doneraile and Annes Grove.”

In accordance with his wishes, and on behalf of the Browne Family Trustees, the Garech Browne Library remains intact and will be curated professionally by the OPW with the generous financial support of the Trustees in a dedicated library space at Farmleigh.

When completed, it will be made accessible and available as a particularly rich resource for Irish and international scholars.

Visitors to Farmleigh House can discover the life of Garech Browne in art, music and literature in the beautiful Oak Room, which will contain a display of artworks, personal and Guinness family memorabilia, photographic material, furniture and other objects and will be named The Garech Browne Room.