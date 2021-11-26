Lucky lost walkers bump into former member of mountain rescue team who guides them off Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains

A GROUP of walkers lost on Lugnaquilla, the highest point in the Wicklow Mountains, were fortunate to come across a former Mountain Rescue member, who was able to lead them to safety.

The Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were both tasked at 7.34 p.m. on Thursday night by the Gardai to search for a group of four walkers lost on Lugnaquilla in Baravore. It was also reported that one of the walking party was suffering from an injury they had sustained.

As the Mountain Rescue crews worked on trying to establish communications with the group, it turned out the lost walkers happened to bump into a former Mountain Rescue member who was able to guide them down to the Rescue Base.