Lucky escape for Wicklow motorist after large tree branch falls on car

A DRIVER in County Wicklow has had a lucky escape after storm conditions on Wednesday caused a huge tree branch to fall on their car.

The accident happened on the old N11 near Kilbride, where a bough from a tree fell on top of the car’s bonnet. The driver managed to escape with only minor injuries.

A status yellow rain and wind warning is in effect across County Wicklow and will remain in place until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Gardai have advised people to exercise caution when out driving, and to only get behind the wheel of a car if totally necessary.

Meanwhile, ESB crews are working to restore more than 1,000 power outages across the county and Met Eireann advised that the heavy rain could lead to localised flooding.

It’s the second time in a matter of weeks that Wicklow has been battered by heavy rainfall. On the morning of Wednesday, October 19, the heaviest rainfall in the country was recorded at Ashford at 36 mm. Later that afternoon the weather station in Ashford had recorded a whopping 55mm of rainfall.