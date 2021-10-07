Lucky Co Wicklow player scoops €500,000 EuroMillions prize

An online player from Co Wicklow is in the money after winning the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The Garden of Ireland player became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their ticket at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 8, 21, 44, 48 and 49.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a both notification to the user’s online account and a separate email have been sent to the lucky Wicklow ticket holder.

The lucky player is encouraged to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the life-altering €180,775,500 jackpot on offer on Tuesday night, the EuroMillions jackpot this Frirday is now set to be an estimated €200 million.