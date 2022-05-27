‘Love Your Coast’ photography competition opens submissions to Wicklow photographers

WICKLOW photographers are invited to capture coastal scenes for submission as part of the annual Clean Coasts ‘Love Your Coast’ photography competition.

The Love Your Coast competition asks for amateur photographers to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of our coastal communities, environments, or waterways such as its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers.

Wicklow has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and we want to encourage people to get out their cameras this summer as they explore the Irish coast and capture its beauty.

Last year three Wicklow photographers placed within the top ten best Love Your Coast images over two categories in 2021. The first was Githin Tom Zachariah with their image A Small World for the Coastal Landscape category.

The next was Odeta Burokaite's image entitled Webbed Foot which placed in the top ten for the Creativity and the Coast category and the final top ten Wicklow image was James Grandfield's image entitled Three Generations from the Coastal Heritage category.

Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy stated: “The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline. What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future."

The categories for this year’s competition include Wildlife ad Underwater, Coastal Landscape, People and the Coast , Coastal Heritage and Creativity and the Coast.

Photographers have until 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories.