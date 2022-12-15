Lotto luck for Wicklow punter who wins cool €63,807

One lucky National Lottery player from Carnew scooped a whopping €63,807 prize in this week’s Lotto draw after matching five numbers and the bonus.

The winning ticket was purchased in Osbourne’s Centra in Carnew on the day of the draw. The unnamed winner has been advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe.

A total of three players won big in Wednesday’s (December 14) draw, taking home €63,807 each. The winning numbers in the draw were: 10, 11, 15, 18, 20, 33 and the bonus was 13.

There was no winner of the jackpot on Wednesday night, which was worth over €8,373,355, which means this Saturday’s jackpot will roll over to an estimated €9 million.

Excitement is growing ahead of the draw after the National Lottery confirmed that it will be adding an additional €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund. This means all winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle will take home the usual €500 and share an extra €1 million between them.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees around 100 winners of €500 in every draw but, tomorrow night, player winnings are set to be boosted. By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, the National Lottery predicts that each winner of the raffle draw will receive between €8,000 and €12,500, depending on the number of winners.

This week’s winner from Wicklow is advised to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222, or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.