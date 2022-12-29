Lotto luck for Wicklow punter who wins €6,004 on €4 flutter

One lucky lottery player from county Wicklow had a Christmas to remember after scooping a tasty four-figure sum of €6,004 just in time for the big day.

The anonymous punter placed the winning bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Garden County ahead of Friday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw, investing just €4 on a trio of numbers coming out.

They were left hoping for numbers 8, 33 and 47 to roll out and, in the blink of an eye, they all appeared, smashing the stacked odds of 1,500/1.

The stroke of good fortune allowed the lucky player to return to the shop later to collect a grand total of €6,004.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to applaud our Wicklow customer who only needed €4 to scoop a tidy profit of €6,000 just in time for Christmas. We hope the winnings go down a treat and we wish them well hitting the January sales!”