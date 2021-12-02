Lotto luck as Greystones player wins €29,300

A lucky Lotto punter in Greystones is celebrating after scooping €29,345 on Wednesday night.

A lucky Lotto punter in Greystones is celebrating after scooping €29,345.

The town was one of 26 locations nationwide where winning match-5 tickets from Wednesday’s draw were sold. Each winner worth €29,345.

The winning ticket was sold at Centra on the Church Road in Greystones.

The winning numbers from the Wednesda, December 1 draw were: 1, 8, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30.

The €19.06 million jackpot was not won and has been capped since Saturday October, 2. 209 Lotto players have won over €15.8 million from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers since then as the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.