Lotto luck as five Wicklow punters win a cool €36,687

Five lotto punters across Wicklow are celebrating after winning €36,687 each in Saturday’s draw.

They are among the 149 players from across Ireland who shared a prize fund of almost €5.5 million after matching five numbers and the bonus.

A lotto player from Mayo scooped the top prize of €19 million in Saturday’s draw.

The National Lottery revealed that the one of the five Wicklow winners bought their tickets online.

The other four winning tickets were sold at Daly's, Hollywood, Gallagher's SuperValu in Wicklow Town, Walkers Quick Pick Shillelagh, XL Stop and Shop Rathnew and Today's Express, Killarney Park, Bray.

Another Match 5+ Bonus winning ticket was sold in Centra, Shankill over the county border with Dublin. A the Match 5+ Bonus ticket was also sold at Murphy's, Kilanerin, Co. Wexford.

The winning numbers for Saturday, January 15 were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus 23.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.