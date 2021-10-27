Lotto ad films in Aughrim

One of the Garden County's most picturesque villages will appear on screen in the coming months as part of a new ad for the National Lottery.

Aughrim was the location for filming of the new ad and the village’s famous bridge was shut for several hours while filming took place. The filming crew also shot scenes in Ballinaclash. A crew of around 30 people, from advertisement production company Arrow Films, were involved in the filming. Aughrim native and well-known photographer Myles Carroll is expected to feature in the ad driving a tractor and trailer filled with yellow inflatable rings

The ad is expected to debut on TV screens later in the year. Arrow Films are no strangers to Wicklow and used Druids’ Glen Resort as the location for a previous ad for the National Lottery.