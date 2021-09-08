Loreto Bray principal ecstatic with Leaving Cert results as four students achieve top points

“We are absolutely ecstatic,” said Emma Raughter, principal of Loreto in Bray as the outgoing students received their Leaving Cert results on Friday.

A number of the young women leaving the school attained exceptional results.

Amy Healy is one of four students at Loreto in Bray to receive the maximum points possible.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Amy, who hopes to go to Trinity.

She did work extremely hard. “I don’t think anyone really would expect that,” she said, regarding the results.

To celebrate, she was having lunch with her mum on Friday, and going out for a meal with some friends in the evening.

Sarah Little, Sarah Farrell and Freya Farrelly were the other three from the Bray school to achieve the highest number of points, 625.

“In general we are thrilled with all of the students. They have really pushed through the glass ceiling and achieved excellent results.”

Ms Raughter was delighted with the four highest achievers, and also congratulated all of the students on what they accomplished, particularly in light of two extremely challenging academic years.

At the time of speaking, Ms Raughter didn’t have detailed information on how they had done overall in specific subjects.

It would also be some days before they received a breakdown between the accredited grades, and those for sitting examinations.

On Friday, the students received the grade indicating their “best” result per subject. If they had done both exams and asked for accredited marks, that information was to be broken down and released on the portal yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

“We are so proud of all of them,” said Ms Raughter on performance at the school overall. “From when the exams took place June we definitely appeared to be bucking the trend in terms of students both doing the exams and receiving accredited grades.”