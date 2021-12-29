Lollipop lady Mary retires after 20 years

Pupils and teachers at Scoil Chualann said a fond farewell to Mary Barry, who has retired as Lollipop Lady at the school after 20 years of dedicated service.

“Ba mhaith le Pobal Scoil Chualann buíochas ó chroí a ghabháil le Mary as aire den chéad scoth a thabhairt do pháistí na scoile le 20 bliain anuas,” the school said.

The Scoil Chualann community expressed their sincere thanks to Mary for the examplary care and kindness that she has shown to the children in Scoil Chualann over the last 20 years. Mary has helped the children to make their way safely across the Vevay to the primary school/

The children have always spoken warmly of Mary in class. Many past pupils, who are now parents themselves, will remember her friendly and caring personality as she ensured that the children in her care crossed the Vevay Road safely in hail, rain and sunshine.

"Ba mhaith linn sonas agus só a ghuí ar Mary ina saol nua,” the school said.

The school community wished Mary health and happiness in her retirement. She will be sorely missed by pupils, parents, staff and teachers at Scoil Chualann.