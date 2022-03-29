Locals call for old Veha site in Wicklow to be developed into new hotel

WITH the old site of the Veha Radiator plant at the Murrough going up for sale by tender, the Wicklow People hit the streets of Wicklow town to find out what locals would like to see happen on the site.

The 7.57 acre (3.064 hectare) site is zoned mixed-use, which includes residential, community, employment and retail uses. and has the capacity for 450 residential units.

The sale is being handled by Vincent Flanagan Commercial and the site also includes approximately 19,443.5 m2/209,289 ft2 of warehouse and office accommodation.

Veha Radiators was located on the site from 1966, and was one of the biggest employers in the area, until it closed in July of 2005.

The majority of the people the Wicklow People talked to as they walked the Murrough would prefer the see the site becoming a home for a hotel, rather than more housing.

Pauline and Jim Murphy of Wicklow town were both very much in favour of a hotel.

Pauline said: “Anything but houses would be nice.

“It’s an ideal location for a hotel and it would be a great area for people to come on holiday for.

“We have no hotel in the town and it’s difficult to promote tourism when people have no where to stay.

“It would be a lovely hotel for some sort of holiday destination, maybe a hotel accompanied by some holiday chalets.”

Jim said: “I think we have enough housing, and the town badly needs a hotel.

“You would be right across from the beach and from the playground, which would be ideal for families. You have the Murrough to go out for walks on as well. The location would be ideal.”

Nancy Joynt of Ashford was also in agreement over a hotel based at the Murrough.

“It would be nice to see a hotel in Wicklow town, and it’s badly needed.

“It would help tourism and the local economy. You are right beside the sea so it would make for a good tourist attraction. You have pretty much everything you would need right on your doorstep. You could also maybe add a few chalets, but I definitely wouldn’t want to see houses being built there.”

Riona Phelan said: “There is a bad need for housing out there, and I know the town doesn’t have a proper hotel, so maybe a mix of housing and a hotel would be most suitable.”

Dylan Gahan said: “The site is located right beside the sea so I could see it becoming a tourist attraction if a hotel was based there.

“At the same time there is a need for housing, so maybe that could be accommodated as well.”

Jack Bourke of Wicklow town is a regular user of the skatepark located at the Murrough, and he has his own ideas over what would be most suitable for the land.

“There is a lack of facilities for young people so an indoor skatepark would be nice, or some sort of leisure centre providing activities. It would also probably be a good location for a hotel.”